The cause of the explosion was initially unclear. The Nigerian state governor said a drone dropped a bomb on the herdsmen. He did not say who owned the drone.

Large parts of the Nigerian state of Nasarawa are affected by poverty: a hut in an undated picture (symbolic picture) Image: AFP

BAt least 40 people have been killed in a bomb blast amid shepherds in Nigeria. This was announced on Thursday by the regional government of the central state of Nasarawa. The bomb exploded in the village of Rukubi on Wednesday.

Immediately after the crime, a pastoral association spoke of a – possibly misguided – attack by a Nigerian army aircraft. Then on Thursday, the governor of Nasarawa declared that there was “no air force overflight” at the time of the blast. “Rather, it was a drone that dropped the bomb,” said Abdullahi Sule. He left open who was directing the drone.

In Nigeria, innocent civilians have been accidentally killed several times in air force attacks on suspected rebels. In Nasarawa, there have recently been increasingly violent clashes between shepherds and farmers.