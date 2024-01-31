Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Press Split

Norway is threatened by a severe hurricane on Wednesday (January 31, 2024). Atlantic depression “Margrit” (international “Ingunn”) brings gusts of up to 200 km/h and heavy snowfalls. © Screenshot X/ DWD YR

In Norway, many ferry services are suspended and some schools are closed. A hurricane is heading towards the coast. The storm is also making itself felt in Germany.

Oslo – The Norwegian Meteorological Service warns of extreme weather. The highest red alert level has already been declared in some parts of the country for Wednesday (January 31). Meteorologists expect hurricane gusts of up to 180 km/h on the coast. Heavy snowfalls and winter thunderstorms are also expected. The powerful low “Margrit” – internationally known as “Ingunn” – is making itself felt in Germany.

“Bomb cyclones” are approaching: Red alert in Norway – Atlantic storm brings hurricane gusts of up to 180 km/h

Police in Nordland are urging people to stay in their homes and avoid travel. Bridges and roads could be closed at short notice. “Consider whether it is necessary to stay outdoors,” said Bent Are Eilertsen, chief of staff of the Nordland police district, according to one Press release on Wednesday (January 31). “Before the weather hits hard, every household should think about mitigation measures,” said the police.

Norway is actually considered to be storm-tested. But according to meteorologists, this winter hurricane is exceptional. The hurricane depression is intensifying particularly quickly, explains the weather portal wetteronline.de. It goes through what is known as rapid cyclogenesis – also known as “bombogenesis”. It would occur if the air pressure in the middle latitudes falls by 24 hectopascals within 24 hours.

This is exactly what “Ingunn” or “Margrit” shows. According to various weather models, air pressure will fall by up to 50 hectopascals. “This explosive development is usually accompanied by high wind speeds,” says weather Online.de. A well-known example of this was Hurricane Lothar in 1999.

The explosive Atlantic low has already moved over the Faroe Islands. Wind gusts of up to 250 km/h were loud severe-weather.eu reported. It is now on its way to Norway and will make landfall there on Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. The Norwegian weather service is currently warning of waves up to 16 meters high YR on the coast from Stad to the Lofoten. Massive snowfall is expected in the next few hours.

Hurricane depth felt over Northern Europe in Germany

The powerful hurricane low over northern Scandinavia is also shaking up the weather in Germany. However, there is no major risk of severe weather, as was the case with the previous series of storms. Even if it becomes significantly more changeable and windy. According to the DWD forecast, a cold front is approaching us from the northwest. It will be increasingly windy on the North Sea on Wednesday afternoon (January 31st).

On Thursday night (February 1st), wind gusts of up to 60 km/h (Bft 7) can be expected along the coast and into the northern inland areas. In the coastal area and in inland Schleswig-Holstein there are stormy gusts of around 70 km/h (Bft 8), with isolated gusts of around 80 km/h (Bft 9). In the higher mountains there is generally strong to stormy winds, and on the Brocken there are sometimes hurricane-like gusts (Bft 11).

Snow falls, if only at higher altitudes. Otherwise winter will probably be over for now. It remains mild. (ml)