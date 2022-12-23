180 million Americans are affected by a weather warning. At Christmas it is supposed to get so cold in large parts of the country that there is a risk of frostbite within minutes. Three people died on snowy roads in Kansas.

A resident of Sioux Falls, where temperatures are currently in the minus 20s, is attempting to clear the sidewalk of snow. Image: Laif

BThree people died in traffic accidents caused by a severe winter storm in the US state of Kansas. The cause was snow and icy roads, the police said, according to a report in the newspaper “USA Today” on Thursday (local time). In view of the freezing temperatures, the condition of the roads in many places is still very bad.

The weather service had previously warned of a “historic” winter storm. The storm low will bring extreme cold, heavy snowfall and ice wind. American media, citing weather experts, warned of the possible development of a special and severe storm, a so-called “bomb cyclone”. Values ​​of around minus 45 degrees Celsius have already been measured in the states of Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming. “This is not like a childhood snow day,” warned President Joe Biden.

This is likely to be difficult for many people who want to travel to their families over Christmas. According to media reports, thousands of flights were canceled on Thursday and Friday. The airports in Chicago and Detroit are among the most important hubs in the country, and severe snowstorms are expected there. Strong winds, rain and ice could also affect freeways and airports in the east coast metropolises of Washington, Philadelphia, New York and Boston.



On December 22nd in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sometimes it gets so cold that there is a risk of frostbite within minutes, the authorities warned. There is a weather warning of some kind for around 180 million people. The north and midwest of the country are particularly affected, but also the south of the USA. An extreme frost warning has been issued for the states of Louisiana, parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Texas. “Life-threatening” temperatures with strong winds are expected in some parts of the country.