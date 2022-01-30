Heavy snowfall and strong winds lashed the eastern United States into the early hours of Sunday, during one of the most severe winter storms in years, which caused scenes of transportation chaos and power outages.

The snowstorm, considered by the authorities “potentially deadly”, practically paralyzed the routine of the region, which has 70 million inhabitants, and caused the cancellation of almost 4,700 flights over the weekend at several airports.

Major cities such as New York and Boston were the hardest hit by the storm, which the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed became more intense on Saturday until it became a “bomb cyclone”, characterized by strong and rapid falls. of atmospheric pressure

The hardest-hit areas of New York and Massachusetts saw 61 centimeters of snowfall as of early Saturday afternoon, with more than 95,000 homes without power in the second state.

The snow in Boston equaled the record for one day, recorded in 2003, at almost 60 centimeters.

The NWS had previously warned that winds could reach between 80 and 120 km/h in the northeastern United States and make travel conditions “almost impossible”.

New York and the neighboring state of New Jersey, as well as Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, have declared a total or partial emergency.

The “Big Apple” subway network functioned almost normally and, as is usual in bad weather, provided shelter for thousands of homeless people during the storm. Authorities recommended that residents avoid unnecessary travel due to the risks.

Salt-spraying machines and snow removal equipment were activated in New York, where Central Park recorded 19 centimeters of accumulated snow. Regional train lines were partially paralyzed.

The frigid temperature, however, did not deter Robert Burck, a street artist known as “Naked Cowboy”. Dressed only in boxers, hat and boots, he walked through Times Square with his guitar.

On Long Island, in southeastern New York state, authorities said a woman was found dead in her car by a snow shovel operator.

Cold weather has reached as far south as the tourist state of Florida, where the NWS has warned of “iguanas falling from trees” as low temperatures temporarily paralyze the large reptiles.

Residents of east coast cities were advised to avoid unnecessary second night travel due to adverse conditions. Blizzards are expected to be even more intense in the New England region.

– Emergency –

The state governments of New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a snow emergency.

Wu urged residents on Twitter to stay off the roads as much as possible. “It’s going to get really ugly,” he said in a TV interview on Saturday. “It will be a historic storm,” he added.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said the storm would bring “high winds and lots of snow” and that the state’s eastern and southeastern coastal areas would be “hit hard.” He also said residents should not move on Sunday “unless it is absolutely necessary.”

Boston’s Department of Public Works reported that 900 snowplows were in operation on the city’s streets.

Nearly 3,500 flights, both domestic and international, were canceled on Saturday in the United States, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. Another 1,200 flights scheduled for Sunday were also suspended.

The storm follows a similar one, which two weeks ago covered much of eastern North America from Georgia to Canada with snow, leaving many homes without power and disrupting thousands of air connections.

