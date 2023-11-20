After a series of conflicts, theater maker Rick Engelkes leaves the much-discussed musical production about William of Orange. It is unclear what consequences this will have for the theater spectacle in Delft, which cost many millions but has still not gotten off the ground.
Hanneke van Houwelingen, Theresia Schouten
Latest update:
16:21
