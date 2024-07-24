Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

A bomb attack is carried out on a Russian officer in the middle of Moscow. He is said to be playing an important role for Vladimir Putin’s army in the Ukraine war.

Moscow – A high-ranking Russian officer was seriously injured in a bomb attack in northern Moscow on Wednesday morning (July 24).

Bomb attack in Moscow: Russian officer seriously injured by car bomb

A car bomb exploded as the man got into the car, authorities said Russia Two people were injured, the Investigative Committee said. Media reported that the officer’s legs were blown off in the explosion and that his wife was also injured.

Investigators were deployed in the parking lot in a residential area to clarify the background of the attack. A Ukrainian lead is also being investigated, it was said. In the course of Moscow’s war of aggression against the Ukraine There have been repeated bomb attacks on Russian territory, including in the capital, reports the German Press Agency (dpa).

There was apparently a bomb attack on a high-ranking officer of the Russian armed forces in Moscow. © Screenshot X@igorsushko

Bomb attack in Russia: Accusations against Ukrainian secret service

Investigators always blame Ukrainian secret services for this. Videos from surveillance cameras circulated on social networks, showing an explosion of the parked vehicle in the middle of Moscow The footage showed the destroyed car and other damaged vehicles. The injured were taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The Russian Defense Ministry employee is said to be a military intelligence officer, the newspaper reported CommersantHe will be responsible for satellite communications in the military and will also be in the Ukraine War There were no official details about this at first, nor was there any statement from Kyiv.

High-ranking Russian officer seriously injured: Is it Andrei Torgashov?

According to Ukrainian bloggers, the seriously injured man is Andrei Torgashov, the deputy head of the satellite communications center of the Russian armed forces. The information could not be independently verified as of Wednesday afternoon (as of 12 noon). What is striking is that a suspected partisan attack on the Russian city of Saint Petersburg – the hometown of Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin – was also reported on Wednesday. (pm/dpa)