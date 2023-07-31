Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/30/2023 – 4:18 pm Share

Authorities say 44 were killed and nearly 200 wounded after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive during a political rally in Bajur district, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban. Witnesses report scenes of terror. At least 44 people died this Sunday (30/07) due to the explosion of a bomb during a political rally of an Islamic party in northwest Pakistan. The incident also left almost 200 injured, in one of the worst attacks in recent years in the Asian country.

The rally brought together more than 400 members and supporters of the conservative religious group Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), run by hardline cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on the outskirts of Khar city, capital of Bajur district, close to the border. with Afghanistan.

Authorities said the blast was caused by a suicide bomber. “It was a suicide attack, and the suicide bomber blew himself up near the site,” Riaz Anwar, representative of the Ministry of Health in Jaiber Pastunjuá province, told AFP news agency.

Footage of the incident showed scenes of horror, with bodies strewn across the site and volunteers helping to carry bloodied victims to ambulances.

“the tent [onde ocorria o comício] collapsed on one side, trapping people who were desperately trying to escape,” a witness told AFP. “It was a total mess, there was human flesh, limbs scattered around and corpses.”

By telephone, another 24-year-old supporter said he had fractured his arm during the explosion. “I saw myself lying next to a person who had lost his legs. The air was intoxicated with the smell of human flesh.”

Pakistan’s National Assembly will be dissolved in the coming weeks ahead of elections scheduled for October or November, and political parties are currently campaigning.

“[O ataque] it is part of the terrorist violence that appears to be increasing in Pakistan ahead of the elections to create a sense of instability that could lead to the postponement of the elections,” said Imtiaz Gul, executive director of the think tank Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), based in in Islamabad.

Former Pakistani Taliban stronghold

Bajur district used to be a haven for Islamic militants. It is the former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, a militant group that has strong ties to the Taliban government of Afghanistan. The TTP has been forced out of the region in recent years as a result of Pakistani army operations.

However, there has been a significant increase in attacks in Pakistan since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021. The TTP often targets security officials and police in its operations.

In January, a suicide bomber linked to the Pakistani Taliban detonated himself at a mosque inside a police compound in the city of Peshawar, killing more than 80 police officers.

The attacks were concentrated in the regions bordering Afghanistan. Islamabad claims some are being planned on Afghan soil, a charge Kabul denies.

In a statement sent to the Associated Press news agency, the TTP condemned Sunday’s attack, saying it aimed to pit Islamists against each other.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Afghan Taliban, also condemned the blast and expressed “his deepest condolences to the affected families”. “Such crimes cannot be justified in any way,” he wrote on Twitter.

ISIS carried out attacks against the party

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the Khar bombing. Recently, however, the local branch of the terrorist group “Islamic State” (IS) even carried out attacks against the JUI-F party.

Last year, IS claimed to be behind violent attacks against religious scholars affiliated with the party, which has a huge network of mosques and schools in the north and west of the country.

The jihadist group accuses the JUI-F of hypocrisy as an Islamic religious group that has supported successive governments and the military.

