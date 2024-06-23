In the absence of the club making it official, everything indicates that Erick Sánchez is a new Club América player. According to a report by journalist César Luis Merlo, ‘Chiquito’ will leave the Tuzos to join the Águilas starting with the 2024 Apertura tournament of the MX League.
Sánchez, who is concentrated with the Mexican National Team that participates in the Copa América 2024, had an offer to go to Sevilla in this summer market, but apparently the proposal of the azulcrema team was more convenient for the 24-year-old midfielder.
According to information from reporter Fernando Esquivel, the Club América board would have offered close to eight million dollars for Sánchez, a figure much higher than what Sevilla put on the table, plus some variables and the letter from Salvador Reyes, who is valued at about four million dollars.
The midfielder who emerged from Pachuca’s basic forces would join América’s work once El Tri’s participation in the 2024 Copa América ends.
In the winter transfer market, Toulouse of Ligue 1 made an offer for the services of ‘Chiquito’, but the Tuzos board considered it quite low and rejected it.
According to information from the ESPN network, the Pachuca board was asking Sevilla for around 15 million dollars to let its youth player leave, but the Spanish club did not meet expectations.
#BOMB #América #achieved #signing #Erick #Sánchez #Apertura
Leave a Reply