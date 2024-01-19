Borghetto – Motorway closed, in both directions, between Pietra Ligure and Albenga. This is the decision taken following thebomb alertlaunched by a woman, who was traveling on the A 10, in the section affected by the closure.

The lady, driving her car, at Boissano (kilometer 71) stopped the vehicle and contacted the firefighters. “I'm afraid I have a bomb in my car,” she said in a state of great agitation.

The emergency services and the police arrived immediately together with the bomb squad. Inspections and checks are still ongoing. For now, the presence of the alleged bomb outside the car has been ruled out. We are checking that everything is OK on board too. In the meantime, however, the closure of the motorway in both directions has unleashed real chaos, paralyzing traffic on the A 10, but also on the Aurelia.