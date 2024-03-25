Bomb alert in Trani, train movement suspended: schools closed

Bomb alert in Trani. There railway traffic between Pescara and Bari is currently suspended due to the bomb threat recorded at Trani station where verification activities are underway by the Carabinieri, police bomb squad and railway police officers. The traffic stop was decided at 6.26am this morning after the discovery of a ticket in which the presence of “biological devices” was announced in the station and in some schools in the city.

Trenitalia explains that “high speed, intercity and regional trains may experience delays” while “route limitations and cancellations” may be recorded on regional routes. Schools of all levels in Trani will remain closed today due to a bomb threat that was triggered around six this morning in the train station where a note was found inside a briefcase left unattended announcing the presence of a bomb in an unspecified school in the city.

The presence of the small suitcase, noticed by those waiting for the trains, triggered the alarm and controls. The mayor of the city, Amedeo Bottaro, thus decided the suspension of lessons. “Due to a bomb scare in an unspecified school, all city schools of all levels will remain closed today”, is the communication posted on the Municipality's official social channels. The carabinieri and railway police are at work ascertaining the validity of the alarm.