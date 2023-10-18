More bomb alerts in France. The airports of Lille, Toulouse and Bron, near Lyon, are evacuated following a threat. This was reported by Bfmtv, which cites the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, according to which no plane takes off or can take off at the moment, while the passengers of those arriving must remain on board or wait on the runway.

The Palace of Versailles was evacuated again yesterday, the Louvre closed on Saturday

Yesterday the palace of Versailles was evacuated again “for security reasons”, after the one already started on Saturday 14 October, Bfmtv announced, citing a police source and the offices of the tourist site. Yesterday’s alert was for the possible presence of a bomb. The bomb squad was called.

Also last Saturday, the same fate befell the Louvre museum in Paris, which was closed for security reasons after similar messages regarding bomb warnings had arrived.

The alarms came in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in a high school in Arras where a teacher was killed by a 20-year-old Chechen shouting ‘Allah Akbar’, tension throughout the country is very high.