Bomb alert at five French airports, four of which have been evacuated. AFP reports this, citing an airport services source. The five plants affected are Bordeaux, Basel-Mulhouse, Tarbes, Pau and Biarritz, and all but the latter were subject to evacuation, the source said. Despite the alarms, however, the interruptions to aviation activities seem to have been reduced, according to the website of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC), which however noted delays of an hour and a half on departure from Basel-Mulhouse. The Franco-Swiss platform confirmed on X that the terminal was evacuated and air movements were “temporarily suspended” due to the bomb threat. The airport had already been evacuated on Tuesday, as had three other French airports, including Bordeaux. Last week, nearly 70 false bomb alerts targeted French airports, sent from “almost always the same email address located in Switzerland,” French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on Sunday. In total, “more than 60 investigations have been launched, in all locations,” he said. France raised the alert level of the Vigipirate plan against attacks to the maximum following the assassination, on 13 October, of the teacher Dominique Bernard in his high school in Arras (Pas-de-Calais) by a young man accused of radicalization Islamic.

The concern in Germany about Christmas

In Germany, fear of possible attacks against traditional Christmas markets returns. In particular, the Thuringian Interior Minister Georg Maier believes that the threat could become “concrete” also in light of the arrest yesterday in Dusiburg of a man linked to the Islamic State who, apparently, was planning an attack on a pro-demonstration -Israeli in North Rhine-Westphalia. «The Duisburg example shows that an abstract threat situation can become concrete very quickly. Now we have to be extremely vigilant and prepared for anything. A further escalation of the situation in the Middle East would further increase the threat of terrorism in Germany,” Maier told Bild. “Christmas markets in particular represent potential targets,” Maier said again. In recent days there have been several bomb scares in some German schools. The federal commissioner for anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, did not rule out that Hamas could be behind these threats.