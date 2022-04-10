The reasons that may lead to the purchase of a soundbar, and consequently to the choice of the most suitable model, can be the most disparate: from the desire to have a superior quality sound than the one built into your TV to the need to connect different devices, to give some examples. The choice can then fall on a configuration 2.0, 2.1, 5.1 or why not, 7.1.

What I’m going to present to you today is a 2.1 soundbar that falls within a not excessively high price range, while having features and qualities that make it particularly interesting. It is indeed available at a cost of $ 139.99, with one discount dedicated to iCrewPlay readers equal to 36% ($ 89.6) using the code icrewplay36.

If you think it’s too early to talk to you about price before introducing Bomaker Tapio III, that’s not the case, because most of the qualities of this soundbar are related to the fact that, while being inexpensive, it offers superior functionality.

Bomaker Tapio III: content and packaging

The first impression when opening the package is that of a excellent packaging, in which all the components of the soundbar are packaged and fit perfectly in the box. In particular, I found it very functional how, to reduce the size of the packaging, the soundbar was divided into two partsthen easily hooked together.

Returning to the content, inside there is the soundbar (as I said above divided into two pieces) and the subwooferthe adapter for the power supplya optical cablea 3.5mm audio cable to RCA, the mounting brackets to the wall with the necessary screws, the remote controller and the user manual in several languages, including Italian.

If I have to put a negative note, it is that the batteries are not included in the package remote control; negative note not so much for the additional expense, which is minimal, but for the fact that I assumed there were and, not having any at home, I had to wait the next day to be able to use the remote control. A situation that could easily happen to any buyer of the product.

Speaking of remote control, with the Tapio III it is particularly useful because allows you to set the different equalizations available (i.e. Music, Movie, Bass, News, Game) which otherwise would not be accessible; moreover, with a button it is possible to activate and deactivate the effect 3D surround and raise or lower the bass by up to 5 db. In addition to this, the row of buttons at the top allows you to choose the audio source (Bluetooth, Optical Cable, HDMI or Line In), while in the center there are those that allow you to control the volume and navigate between the different songs in the playlist.

The alternative to the remote control are the buttons on the side of the soundbar, which are limited however when switching on and off and to volume adjustmentas well as a button that allows you to activate the coupling bluetooth. Hence the importance of the remote control which, unlike other similar products, is essential.

On the back side there are the jack for connecting the subwoofer, the optical input, 3.5mm audio input, the HDMI inputone outlet USB and the link for the charging.

Our Tapio III test

The first approach, and also the most immediate, was to test the soundbar with the bluetooth connection to a tablet, to evaluate both the connection speed and the sound quality. Pairing was very simple, once activated on the soundbar in a few seconds Tapio III appeared among the bluetooth devices.

To connect it to the TV instead we used the optical cable, and the fact that it came in the box took away the burden of having to go and buy it, giving a few more points to this product (although I still don’t forget the lack of two simple AAA batteries). In short, ultimately both connections were very simple and immediate, taking care only to select the correct audio output from the TV. If, on the other hand, your intention is to connect it via HDMI cable, I remind you that this is not included.

For the price range in which it is inserted this soundbar has a fairly powerful audio compartment, since there are 4 2.25 inch full range speakers arranged along the entire length of the device, with a power of 190W to which are added i 100W of the subwoofer with a speaker that allows you to reproduce the bass from 50Hz to 20Hz. With this architecture, the resulting sound is clean, with very clear highs accompanied by deep, full-bodied bass.

For the test I used several sample sounds that allow you to evaluate the highs, lows and mids, with excellent results in all three. Also at maximum volume I did not notice no distortion of the sound.

The same goes for the use connected to the TV, in which I set the default mode “Movie“, Which accentuates the bass. The only flaw, unfortunately, is that my TV has the sensor placed in the lower front part, like probably most of the TVs on the market, which is covered by the soundbar: a shame because this precludes me from using the remote control and forces me to place it elsewhere or add a stand to raise the TV.

The 3D effect of the Tapio III soundbar is extremely realistic, which is unusual to find in a product of this price range.

Conclusions

Whether you’re looking for a sound system for your TV or just a speaker to play your songs, you can probably stop looking with Tapio III. It is a Economical product that offers all the basic functionalities and that allows it to be used simultaneously with multiple devices switching from one to the other with a simple button on the remote control. You can thus have the phone connected in bluetooth mode, the console with the HDMI cable and the TV via optical cable.