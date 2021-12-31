The 60 units of Bom Prato, in São Paulo, have a special menu for the New Year’s lunch, this December 31st. Adults pay R$1.00 and children up to 6 years old have a free meal, as well as the homeless population, who must present a QR Code card.

The menu was prepared by each Bom Prato unit and includes options such as checkered meat, pork loin, French escalope, roasted ham, termite in Madeira sauce, plus Swiss potatoes, pasta in white sauce with bacon and the traditional rice and beans, vegetables, salad and dessert, such as lemon mousse, chocolate pudding, banana jam, among others.

“Bom Prato allows access to quality meals at an affordable price, which makes the program one of the largest in the world in terms of food safety. With the New Year’s lunch, we want to show our affection and respect to Bom Prato’s customers and take affection as a message on New Year’s Eve”, said, in a statement, Célia Parnes, Secretary of State for Social Development.

The menu and address of each unit is in the site.

THE Social Development Secretariat informed that, on January 1st, the units in Brás, Guaianases, Lapa and São Mateus will be open only for lunch. On December 2nd, only the Campos Elísios unit will open, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

about the good dish

Created in December 2000, the program offers healthy meals at an affordable cost to low-income or socially vulnerable populations. In these 21 years, more than 297.7 million meals were served and more than R$997 million were invested. Currently, more than 114 thousand meals are served per day in the 60 units, 22 of which are in the capital, 12 in Greater São Paulo, eight on the coast and 18 in the interior.

Lunches and dinners cost R$1.00 and have a balanced diet with 1,200 calories, consisting of rice, beans, salad, vegetables, protein and dessert (usually a seasonal fruit), according to the state government.

Since September 2011, all units have started to serve breakfast, with coffee with milk, chocolate or yogurt, bread with margarine, cream cheese or cold meats and seasonal fruit. The meal, with an average of 400 calories, costs R$ 0.50 to the user.

