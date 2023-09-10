A young man lost his life when he crashed in his wingsuit near Castel Greifenstein, a few kilometers from Bolzano. The body was recovered by the mountain rescue team with the help of the Aiut Alpin Dolomites helicopter rescue in an inaccessible area. The victim in all likelihood had launched from the San Genesio area to land in the Adige valley in Settequerce. Until now, no wingsuit launches had been recorded on this slope of the Bolzano basin.

The victim of the suit accident is a young man from South Tyrol who jumped from the tower of the ruin of Castel Greifenstein, also known in Italian as Castel del Porco. According to the story of a witness, the victim had probably jumped towards the hospital in the capital of Alto Adige, where he evidently intended to land in one of the fields with a parachute. However, something went wrong and the base jumper fell into the woods a few dozen meters below the path that leads from Settequerce to Castel Greifenstein.