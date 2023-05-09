After the 26-year-old’s death, Philipp Achammer, secretary of the Südtiroler Volkspartei in the province of Bolzano, announced a provincial law for the culling of wolves. “We have to act, given that the initiatives undertaken at the Roman level will not lead to a result in the short term – said Achammer -. We need a provincial law that fixes in detail the various steps necessary for the collection of problematic animals to become possible. There are no alternatives.”

For the moment, the legislative initiative has only been discussed by the management of the SVP and will soon be presented in the provincial council. The province of Bolzano, Achammer points out, already has a law on the killing of wolves, which however cannot be applied due to the lack of opinion from Ispra. The new law – explains the secretary of the SVP – must provide for clearer deadlines. According to the data released by the province in 2021, “a minimum number of over 30 wolves in South Tyrol can be assumed”.

