The decision of a principal of an elementary school in Bolzano, who specified in a letter that the talks during the general audience will be held only in German, raises discussions. The question rekindles the debate on the subject in South Tyrol. As you will recall, only a few days ago the news of a boy who had been denied access to German-speaking middle school had created a stir. As the news portal Salto.bz writes, the circular specifies that if the parent does not speak German, “he can bring a support person, otherwise he can ask for a linguistic mediator in the secretariat”.

Provincial councilor Philipp Achammer told Ansa that “the language of communication in a German-speaking school is German. Obviously, if necessary, a linguistic mediator can be used. Parents who enroll their child in a German-speaking school must be able to support him during the schooling process, otherwise everything is dumped on the school. ‘My son learns German, I don’t’ is not a good approach,” explains Achammer.