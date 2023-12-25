Bolzano, pro-Palestine activists interrupt the Mass: “There is a genocide, Christmas is cancelled”

A brief unscheduled event during the Christmas mass, on the morning of December 25th, in the Cathedral of Bolzano with Bishop Ivo Muser who saw some pro-Palestine activists unroll a banner. The four demonstrators then chanted the slogans shown on the banners, and then left the cathedral on their own initiative.

One banner read: “There is genocide in Gaza, Christmas is cancelled.” Addressing the faithful, the bishop then focused on what happened: “Even in this celebration we have seen how wounded and polarized our world is today. I wish everyone thoughts, words and above all actions of peace. Christmas is the celebration of hope and solidarity, and it tells us that peace in the heart is the “The only possible answer we can all give,” Muser said. His words were greeted with long applause.

“What happened in Bolzano is very serious, by pro-Hamas demonstrators, with the interruption of the Christmas Mass, celebrated by the Bishop, Ivo Muser, in the Cathedral, to whom I express my full solidarity. An unacceptable fact that demonstrates the lack of respect towards the entire Catholic community and the hatred against Israel everywhere. I hope that the authorities will consider the possibility of a crime – due to offenses against a religious confession or due to interruption of a public service, the Holy Mass being a public service to the community – in order to prevent other events of this severity from occurring. It is necessary to want peace in the Gaza Strip, but without opening new fronts of tension at home” – This is what theMember of the European Parliament, Matteo Gazzini, Provincial Commissioner of Forza Italia in South Tyrol.

