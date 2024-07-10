BOLZANO. He was held in a state of great agitation by the Carabinieri, who were forced to use a taser, and died after feeling unwell. It happened last night in Bolzano, where the Carabinieri of the Vipiteno Company intervened in the home of a man who had called 112, reporting the presence of unspecified people outside his room. Once there, together with the paramedics, the soldiers tried unsuccessfully to enter the home of the man who, in an evident state of confusion presumably due to the use of alcohol and drugs, refused to open the door, shouting incoherent phrases and throwing furniture and other objects inside the room until he jumped out of the window, from a height of about 2 and a half meters.

Despite the violent fall, he immediately got up, throwing himself against the Carabinieri in an attempt to attack them, cursing them and forcing them to use the taser provided. The same, although hit, continued to resist, forcing the soldiers to immobilize him on the ground to allow the paramedics to proceed with the necessary treatment and prevent him from continuing to be a danger both to himself and to others. After a few minutes the man felt ill, forcing the emergency doctor already present on site to perform resuscitation maneuvers, which however proved to be useless. During the subsequent search of the room, the Carabinieri found some doses of drugs, probably cocaine, and various alcoholic beverages, believed to be the cause of the serious state of agitation and confusion in which the subject was found. The man, who lives outside the province, had already been the protagonist of similar episodes in the past. The causes of death are still being examined by the Judicial Authority who have ordered an autopsy.