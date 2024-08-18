BOLZANO. Two people were killed in San Candido, South TyrolThe crime took place in an apartment in a condominium in San Candido in via San Corbiniano. The murderer was a 50-year-old, Ewald Kühbacher (who later died in hospital)former employee of a private security company. The victims are Waltraud Jud, a neighbor who raised the alarm last night, after smelling a strong smell of gas, and the murderer’s father, a 90-year-old former gamekeeper who was not self-sufficient who lost his wife in 2019.

Jud was well known in the village, as the wife of a local band leader. Around midnight the woman allegedly tried to disarm the man, but was killed. The man subsequently barricaded himself in the apartment. At dawn, the Civil Protection had issued a radio alert to residents in the area not to leave their homes.





In the early hours of the morning, the Special Intervention Group (GIS) of the Carabinieri arrived from Livorno and intervened. The killer fired shots at the vehicles of the carabinieri and rescuers. The firefighters reported that none of the firefighters who intervened were injured, even though the man had fired several shots, breaking some windshields.



The leatherheads placed mini explosive charges on the entrance door to gain access to the accommodation. The man also shot at the GIS soldiers who did not return fire and then took refuge in another room of the apartment, where he turned the gun on himself, seriously injuring his throat.. The lifeless body of the attacker’s father was found in the apartment. It is likely that the weapons used in the double homicide were precisely those of the elderly man. The murder was reportedly committed around midnight.







Once the operation was concluded, the area of ​​the train station that had previously been blocked as a precaution was reopened. Trains and buses also started running again in the small village in Alta Val Pusteria, which is particularly popular with tourists these days.

Ewald Kühbacher, 48, a former private security guard who killed his 90-year-old father and a neighbor in San Candido, died in hospital in Bolzano. The man had attempted suicide before being captured by the GIS, seriously injuring his throat.