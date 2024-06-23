Bolzano, factory explosion: one of the six most serious workers dead

One of the six died workers who had been involved in Friday an explosion in the Aluminum factory in Bolzano. The victim was admitted to the ward major burn victims of the Verona hospital, where another worker remains in serious condition. I am However, the two workers hospitalized in Bolzano are out of danger.

“The death of one of the workers, seriously burned as a result of one explosion occurred at the Aluminum plant in Bolzano a few days ago, requires each of us to raise the threshold of commitment on the prevention front“, declared Alessandro Urzì, regional coordinator of Trentino Alto Adige of Fd. “Working is always dangerous, especially in sensitive environments such as industrial ones, and there can be many causes. The investigations will evaluate it. This is why we must keep an increasingly careful eye on those who are exposed to these dangers. Because the death of each of them or the permanent wounds or burns on their body are the tangible sign of the sacrifice of work in the service of the collective well-being of society. Now a thought for the victim and encouragement for the injured. It’s just a time for condolences,” concluded Urzì.