New stadium, Serie B in sight, but the Brescians pass at Druso in Bolzano and will now face Udinese in the next round of the Italian Cup.

July 30, 2022, a date not to be forgotten. It is the day of the first official match at the “Druso” in Bolzano in the preliminary round of the Italian Cup between Südtirol and Feralpisalò.

The match saw, without live television coverage because Mediaset decided not to broadcast the matches valid as a preliminary round, the qualification of Feralpi for the next round against Udinese. For Südtirol it was the first official match after the promotion from Lega Pro to Serie B and after the completion of the works for the renovation of the historic city stadium, with the stands raised to a capacity of 5,500 spectators.

To put the South Tyrolean hosts coached by Lamberto Zauli in difficulty, it was the Inter connection. The first goal of Feralpisalò led by former Nerazzurri coach Stefano Vecchi was scored in the final part of the first half by Luca Siligardi, himself a product of the youth sector of Appiano Gentile in the years between 2006 and 2008. After the doubling of Siligardi at the beginning of the second half, the third goal of Feralpi by Iacopo Cernigoi, an important coup on the summer transfer market for the Brescia club. The class of ’95 grew up in the nurseries of Mantua and Milan and in recent seasons he has done well in Pescara and Seregno. If at 3-0, after 52 minutes of play, in favor of Feralpi, the game could not yet be considered closed, it was thanks to him: Davide Voltan. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder who arrived in Bolzano first on loan from Reggiana and then permanently from the summer of 2021 entered the field from the bench to score the goal capable of shortening the distances and to create the great opportunity of the possible 2-3. But after Voltan’s shot finished just wide, little happens at the end of the race.