Bolzano disaster, explosion in a factory

Six people were injured, four of them seriously, the budget in Bolzano of an explosion that occurred after midnight in Aluminum factory, in an industrial area. One very seriously injured person was admitted to intensive care at the hospital in the South Tyrolean capital, while four were transferred to other hospitals with specialized burns centers in Bavaria, Verona and Padua.

Another is not seriously injured. The firefighters and the police intervened on site. The factory has been producing aluminum since 1936. Aluminium began producing hard alloy extrusions in 1976, becoming a leader in the European market.