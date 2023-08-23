Bolzano, a 7-year-old boy saved his father who suffered a heart attack while driving. The boy stopped the car and called for help

The story that comes from Bolzano with a very young hero as the protagonist is unbelievable. As Corriere della Sera reports, in recent days a 7-year-old boy saved his 58-year-old father who suffered a heart attack while driving in the city center.

Read also: Tragedy at the gates of Rome: child dies sucked into the drain at the spa

The little one with great coldness after realizing his father’s illness first moved his foot on the accelerator and then pressed the brake pedal. To avoid accidents he pulled the handbrake and given the seriousness of the situation he then picked up his father’s phone to call 112. In a few minutes the rescuers arrived on the scene and the man was taken to hospital. His condition is now stable.

Subscribe to the newsletter

