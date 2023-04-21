Terrible road accident which took place late on Thursday evening, after 10.30 pm, on the Brennero state road, near Colma, in the municipality of Barbiano, in South Tyrol. A car driven by a 50-year-old crashed into a petrol station.

Within a few seconds the flames completely enveloped the car and subsequently also affected the distributor. The damage to the structure is very serious. When the first intervention forces arrived, the car had already been completely engulfed in flames and the fire then spread to the petrol station.



The man, hospitalized in serious condition at the Bolzano hospital, was brought to safety by some passers-by. Firefighters were on the spot who put out the fire and then made the area safe.