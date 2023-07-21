The resumption of the protests on a national scale has earned this Thursday the immediate pronouncement of the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, who has offered a message to the nation together with her prime minister, Alberto Otárola, and the president of Congress, José Williams. Her speech was not belligerent, but rather had a conciliatory tone, with several smiles in between. The president has highlighted the peaceful nature of the mobilization, when the day before the Executive had encouraged the idea that it would be the opposite.

“We recognize the citizens who, for the most part, demonstrated peacefully, that is good for Peru […] Those who have gone out to march have not committed an act of violence. Some yes, one or the other, a few, counted, six I think have been arrested. But from here I make my sincere recognition, ”he said in the framework of the signing of the law that will create the National Infrastructure Authority, an organization that will have the task of reducing social gaps regarding public works.

The first woman to sit in the presidential chair of Peru in its entire republican history insisted that the opposition’s demands are not the responsibility of the Executive and that they can only be resolved in the following elections. In this sense, Boluarte invited them to meet at the Palace. “Brothers: let’s put a social agenda and talk. I am sure that we will come to respect each other and this dialogue in peace. We will be embraced as patriots that we are, with that red-and-white pride, attending, as Peruvians and public and private and political people, to our country, ”she remarked. According to the latest CPI survey, disapproval of the president has reached 80.5% nationwide. A majority group demands that she leave her position, which she assumed after succeeding Pedro Castillo last December.

A protester with a Dina Boluarte mask, during the protests last Thursday in Lima. musuk nolte

At another point in the conference, Boluarte saluted the performance of Parliament, one of the most discredited institutions in the nation. The same poll showed that the disapproval of the management of the Chamber registers 90.8% in the population. “I reiterate my thanks to Congress. This is a dialogue Congress that is betting on finding laws that unite us and not separate us, and to find the way with the Executive and the Legislative. I also embrace the regional and local governments”, he said.

Although according to the preliminary report of the Ombudsman’s Office, the so-called third takeover of Lima had left 11 injured, the Ministry of Health has reported that there were 11 throughout the country. Mostly affected by bruises. The one who suffered the worst part was the independent photographer, Gabriela Ramos Carbajal, who was injured with pellets in her arms and on her face. Despite this, the head of the Lima police region, General Roger Pérez Figueroa, has said that the troops only “use rubber bullets, elements that do not cause any serious damage. They only impact the body and can cause a laceration.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Dina Boluarte ended her pronouncement, invoking a dialogue with her opponents. “Only by talking and without yelling at each other, we can hear each other. Sometimes, even when we’re close and we yell at each other, we don’t hear each other. But if we speak softly, despite the distance, we will listen to each other. I invite all of you to this fraternal dialogue”. The call for the next mobilization has not yet been made official, but the delegations of the regions are already in Lima and the arrival of others is expected next week, when July 28, the day of the independence of Peru, approaches. The leaders are not clearly visible yet, but the discontent is.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.