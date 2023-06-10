The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, presented this Friday at the Government Palace a balance of the six months of her administrationaccompanied by the head of the Ministerial Cabinet, Alberto Otárola.

In his speech, Boluarte assured that his Government has succeeded in preserving the democratic order and the rule of law in the country.

“In these six months we have preserved the democratic order and the rule of law and we have given calm and tranquility to the country,” said Boluarte when making a balance speech of her first six months as president.

He added that they continue to shake hands with all the regions of Peru, “especially the sisters and brothers of that beautiful highland region of Puno”, the epicenter of the anti-government protests that marked his first three months at the helm of the Executive.

The president explained in the Government Palace the progress that the Executive has made in recent months, as part of “its commitment to accountability and transparency.”

The president was accompanied by the prime minister, Alberto Otarola.

“We received a country that demanded attention to its basic needs health, education, drinking water, decent jobs. Faced with this reality, there is no doubt that the first great task of the Government had to be in that perspective, but, above all, to recover tranquility and stability, without which there is no way to advance or to shorten historical gaps that with just reason still divide and polarize us,” he said.

In this sense, he explained that the instability, in relation to the protests that took place from December 2022 to March of this year, it generates mistrust and uncertainty and ultimately creates more poverty.

We received a country that demanded attention to its basic needs: health, education, drinking water, decent jobs.

And he assured that thanks to the work of his ministries, In these six months they have made progress in recovering stability, confidence, efficiency and especially they have concentrated the actions of the State in the attention of the most urgent social needs, and that “thanks to this, the economy begins to recover.”

The ruler stated the actions of each of the portfolios and highlighted the record spending of public investment.

For example, he explained that “in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs progress has been made in restoring the image and prestige in the international arena, contributing” to consolidating the image of Peru as a reliable partner for investment and trade in countries such as Spain, Brazil or France.

The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte, gives a balance speech on her first six months as president.

He also highlighted that, in May, the economic figures were positive, reversing the downward trend of January and February, the months in which the country experienced the “strongest convulsion in recent times”.

He affirmed that Peru cannot wait any longer to be attended to and that there is no need to confront or polarize.

Boluarte concluded his message by making it clear that there is still much to be done and referred to the increase in dengue cases, a disease from which there are already more than a hundred deaths and which has shown that “the infrastructures of health centers are precarious”. something they have firmly have to resolve.

