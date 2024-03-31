The president of Peru, Dina Boluarterequested this Sunday that the Prosecutor's Office take a statement from him “Immediately” in view of “the political turbulence” that the preliminary investigation against him for corruption is producing, related to the acquisition of undeclared luxury watches.

“I go to your office to request that my investigative statement be taken immediately in order to clarify the facts under investigation as soon as possible,” reads the message sent by Boluarte to the Prosecutor's Office through his lawyers.

The president is summoned to go to the Public Ministry to give her statement this Friday, April 5 at 8:30 local time (13:30 GMT), but after the raid of her home and the Government Palace this Saturday by a tax team, the president asked for her advance.

The letter, addressed to the nation's prosecutor, Juan Carlos Villena, requests that he rescind this initial schedule for next Friday.

“In view of the political turbulence that has been occurring as a result of the different procedures that his office has been carrying out,” he justified.

The prosecution asks Boluarte to present the Rolex watches next Friday

Before Boluarte's request became known, the Peruvian prosecutor's office ordered President Dina Boluarte to display Rolex watches in her possession.in the declaration next Friday, in the middle of the investigation for alleged illicit enrichment.

“The President of the Republic has been formally summoned to exhibit the Rolex watches and give the statement on Friday, April 5,” said the Public Ministry in a statement released this Sunday in the press.

Furthermore, he pointed out that in the proceedings, At dawn on Saturday in the private home and in the Government Palace, the valuable objects were not found nor did the president deliver them.

Although – he added – “other elements of interest for the investigation were obtained.” Local media indicated that documents were found showing when one of the watches would have been obtained.

The prosecutor's office is carrying out an investigation into alleged illicit enrichment, because Boluarte would not have declared its possession within his assets. The investigations began on March 18.

Video capture of the house of the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte. Photo:EFE Share

The president's defense had stated on Saturday that the police found some watches during the operations at the Government Palace.

Lawyer Mateo Castañeta told the press that “there were approximately 10, within that number there were some nice watches, but I cannot say how many were Rolex brands.”

President Boluarte pointed out on Saturday, in a press statement, that the prosecution's action “is arbitrary, disproportionate and abusive.”

61 years old and in the presidency since December 2022, Boluarte stated that she is systematically attacked and that, therefore, “it is an attack on democracy and the state of government, generating political, social and economic instability.”

Saturday's raids were authorized by the Supreme Preparatory Investigation Court, presided over by Supreme Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, at the request of the nation's prosecutor.

If the prosecution accuses her of illicit enrichment, Boluarte would only respond in a possible trial after July 2026 when her term ends, as established by the Constitution.

The scandal, however, could lead to a request for Boluarte's vacancy (dismissal) from Congress alleging “moral incapacity.”

For this to happen, the right-wing groups that control the unicameral parliament and are the president's main support will have to support the minority left-wing groups in an alliance that is, in theory, difficult to achieve.

*With EFE and AFP