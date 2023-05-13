The President of Peru, Dina Boluarteaccused his predecessor again this Saturday, Pedro Castilloto be the “author of the more than 60 victims” of the protests that shook the country between December and March, and reiterated that the former president is involved with “drug trafficking and illegal mining.”

“Those who died in that political crisis in the first quarter of this year, who benefited? This government of an Andean, provincial woman, or Pedro Castillo who had carried out the coup d’état and sent all those people to generate violence in the country?”, declared Boluarte during an official activity in the town of Manchay.

The ruler then added: “Well, Pedro Castillo, the murderer sitting in (the prison of) the Diroes (Special Operations Directorate of the National Police). Pedro Castillo is the author of the more than 60 victims of that political crisis, of that confrontation between Peruvians and Peruvians that we regret tremendously”.

Boluarte asserted that his Executive is not going to “fall into this provocation or this game” and said that his management continues “firmly, defending democracy and the institutionality” of the country.

“We are not going to stop with those provocations that we already know are sent by Pedro Castillo and they are paid, some people, with illegal money and they are not from here.

We already know, where we are going, Pedro Castillo sends his picket, financed by drug trafficking and financed by illegal mining. We are not going to listen to them, we continue working,” he said.

Peruvian demonstrators protest against the congress and the government of Dina Boluarte (file photo).

During the crisis, Boluarte and other government officials claimed several times, without evidence, that the deaths in the protests were due to homemade weapons or firearms and ammunition brought from Bolivia, something that has been criticized by international organizations such as Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The anti-government protests, which broke out in December 2022 after Castillo’s failed self-coup, left 1,300 injured and 77 dead, of whom 49 died in direct clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) condemned in its latest report the police violence during the protests and assured that it has found cases of “extrajudicial executions.”

He added that the violence at the hands of law enforcement in the southern town of Ayacucho must be investigated “with an ethnic-racial focus” and that the situation could be considered “a massacre,” something that was rejected by Boluarte.

EFE