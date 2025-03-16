He is called to overcome Usain Bolt. Gout Gout, the new world athletics bomb, only 17 years old, has broken the chronos twice in the early hours of Sunday. It competed in Brisbane in the Queensland Junior Championships, … The Australian region where it resides. Faced with boys of his age, the son of Bolt, recorded a chrono of 20.05 in the semifinals, the best world brand of 2025 (improving the 20.20 of the Jamaican Blake). Three hours later the final ran. In it, as is usually its custom, it starred in a mediocre exit, of the pile, but began to fly in the middle of the test. He moved away from his rivals as if he were connected to a propulsion engine and built a margin of almost 30 meters on his adversaries on the straight. The track stopwatch showed a 19.98 chrono, the first time in his life that the Australian sprinter broke the wall of the 20.00. The record will not rise to the athletics rankings due to excessive wind speed. He blew in favor of 3.6 meters per second, above the 2.0 allowed for brand homologation.

When crossing the goal Gout Gout, T -shirt and red pants, the adidas uniform for this year, exploded in joy jumps with the arms raised. See the Árismo ’19’ in the second marker implies entering the World speed elite. With only 17 years, the sprinter from South Sudan is already embedded in the group of the chosen ones. He is called to break the untouchable 19.19 of Usain Bolt.

Gout Gout, Skinny, 1.84 tall, even physically approaches the young Usain Bolt, that Jamaican who was already a sub20 world champion with 15 years. It has a brutal acceleration and slides in the last meters along the track as if it did not know the arrival of lactic acid to the muscles. His videos are made viral instantly on social networks because his rivals mysteriously disappear from the scene when he begins to accelerate.

After signing last year a six million dollars with Adidas, its name already sounds strongly to embody the maximum aspirations of your country in the Tokyo World Cups next September. Gout shares sponsor with the 100 -meter Olympic champion, Noah Lyleswith whom he was training in the United States last January.

James TempletonManager of the Australian, had already announced on Wednesday that Gout was training at a great level. «You are already eager to jump to the track. It is known very in shape and wants to run this weekend faster than ever ». He was right.

What plans now Gout Gout has? After his confrontation with Juniors athletes this weekend (he also won 100 meters with an amazing advantage in 10.37), the young prodigy will now be measured with World Elite sprinters, athletes who surpass him in 10 or 15 years. It will do it on the 29th in Melbourne, in the Memorial Peter Norman. Precisely the legendary sprinter to which the absolute Australia record has taken away.











