Former Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security John Bolton said he was proud of the fact that his person was included in the list of persons who are prohibited from entering Russia.

Bolton said Moscow deserves “strong condemnation” for its alleged attempts to undermine the American way of life.

“I am proud to be recognized as the voice of American interests,” he tweeted on Friday, April 16.

I have been named on a list of individuals barred from Russia in retaliation for sanctions. Russia deserves the strongest possible condemnation for their attempts to undermine our way of life. I am proud to be recognized as a voice for American interests. https://t.co/sCP0zQ0UpC – John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) April 16, 2021

Earlier that day, Russia banned John Bolton and a number of other high-ranking American officials and figures involved in the implementation of the anti-Russian course from entering the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that the decision was made against the background of “unprecedented” “complications provoked by Washington” in Russian-American relations.

On April 15, the United States introduced a new package of anti-Russian sanctions. 32 legal entities and individuals from Russia fell under the restrictions. The restrictions affected those who were allegedly caught in attempts to influence the US presidential elections in 2020, as well as in “other acts of disinformation and interference.”

The sanctions also barred US investors from purchasing Russian debt securities issued by the Central Bank, the National Wealth Fund, or the RF Ministry of Finance. In addition, 10 Russian diplomats will be expelled from the country.