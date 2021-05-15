Ukraine and Belarus should be admitted to NATO in order to eliminate the “gray zone” that has arisen between Russia and the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance. This was announced on May 13 by ex-adviser to former US President Donald Trump John Bolton in a column for the magazine. National Review…

He noted that US President Joe Biden and his team are acting “softly” and indecisively, allowing the Russian Federation too much in the post-Soviet space.

According to the former Trump adviser, the key task for the United States should be to destroy the emerging alliance between Russia and China, and to eliminate “Russian militancy” in Europe.

“As long as there is a gray zone between NATO and Russia, instability will persist. Shrinking this inherently dangerous geographic space reduces the potential harm to Russia and ultimately puts Moscow back in the face of the question of joining or opposing the West, ”Bolton said.

He noted that the only way for the post-Soviet countries to resist the Russian Federation is to join NATO. New members should not be admitted overnight, but ultimately Ukraine should be admitted there.

Bolton added that Georgia and Moldova are also important for the alliance, and also advised Ukraine to “expel Russia from the eastern part of the country.”

“Belarus is the most difficult task of all, membership in the alliance has been unthinkable for quite a long time. However, no matter how difficult it may be, the United States cannot leave it to Moscow without objections, ”the ex-presidential adviser said.

According to him, the protests in the country after the presidential elections last year may speak of the readiness of the inhabitants of Belarus “to go west”, after which it will become possible to admit this country to NATO, “to close the ring of the alliance around Russia.”

Also in his column for National Review, ex-adviser Bolton called on Washington to rebuff Russia in Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Earlier, on May 6, the press secretary of the White House Karin Jean-Pierre said that the United States supports Ukraine’s entry into NATO.

In April, Zelenskiy asked US President Joe Biden to help Ukraine join NATO. According to him, membership in the alliance will allegedly be the only way to end the conflict in Donbass.

Commenting on his statement, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine’s entry into the alliance, on the contrary, could aggravate the situation in eastern Ukraine.