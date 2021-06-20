The news given via social media on Father’s Day in Jamaica, motherhood had been kept hidden. In May 2020 Olympia Lightning was born instead

One more and it will be a relay: Usain Bolt, eight times Olympic champion, eleven times world champion and since 2009 world record holder of 100 and 200, is once again a father. After Olympia Lightning, born in May 2020, his partner Kasi (Bennett), a 30-year-old former model, gave him two male twins: Saint Leo and Thunder. The news came from Kingston and bounced around the world via social media, on the day of Jamaican “Father’s Day”: both parents posted the same sweet photo that portrays the whole family, with the new arrivals asleep in two baskets that act as from cradle.

The name – “Happy Father’s Day to my love forever – she wrote commenting on the image – you are the rock of the family and the best dad for our little ones. We want you a world of good “. Motherhood had been kept under wraps and millions of Usain fans (10.1 million on Instagram alone) were surprised by the announcement. In particular from the name of one of the two little ones, Thunder (Bolt) which, literally translated, means “lightning”. Someone even thought of a joke.

Without Olympics – Usain, 35 years old in two months, retired from the competitive scene after the 2017 London World Cup, at the next Olympics, scheduled in Tokyo from 23 July to 8 August, will not be on track for the first time after four consecutive participations. But waiting for the eventual arrival of a new girl to complete the quartet for a mixed relay, with three children to cope with, she will certainly not be bored.

