President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is being harshly criticized on social media for taking a vacation in Santa Catarina, riding a jet ski and fishing in the midst of the case in Bahia. The state has suffered, since November, from the high amount of rain.

Após a publicação de fotos e vídeos da viagem de Bolsonaro ao litoral de Santa Catarina e a comparação destas com a situação que os habitantes da Bahia passam, muitas pessoas usaram o Twitter para criticar as ações do chefe de Estado, incluindo políticos como Guilherme Boulos e the federal deputy Paulo Pimenta.

Ministers fly over Bahia and promise resources for reconstruction

A hashtag “#BolsonaroVagabundo” ficou no topo dos assuntos mais comentados do Twitter nesta terça-feira (28). He should stay in the region, where he should spend New Year’s Eve, until next week.

According to the @arcelinobsilva, a #BolsonaroVagabundo mobilized 76% of negative posts against the President of the Republic (on vacation) while the people of Bahia q suffer from floods q record 20 deaths from the rain and 470 thousand people affected. Twitter nodes are 15.8k and 5K users.(+) pic.twitter.com/qfN5v9tzXx — Bolsonaro Genocide 🏴🇧🇷 (@do_genocide) December 28, 2021

The Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, guaranteed this Tuesday (28) in a speech during his visit to the city of Ilhéus, in southern Bahia, that President Jair Bolsonaro daily monitors the crisis caused by the rains in the region — even on vacation on the coast of Santa Catarina.

Bahia is facing the worst rainfall for the month of December since 1989. Itamaraju (in southern Bahia) was the municipality where it rained the most in Brazil, with 769.8mm of rain, according to data from the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts on Natural Disasters (Cemaden), which represents more than five times its December climatology (148.0mm).

