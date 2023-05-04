Fabio Wajngarten also claims that the former president never accessed the government website to download a vaccination certificate

Former President’s Vaccine Card Jair Messiah Bolsonaro (PL) could have been targeted by hackers, according to legal advisor and defense attorney, Fabio Wajngarten. The statement was made when asked by the Power360 at the headquarters of the PL, located in Brasil 21, in the center of Brasília.

“If there is a subject that is in the public domain in Brazil and even in the world, it is the president’s position on vaccination. Everyone knows that the president has not been vaccinated. Everyone knows that the vaccination card of the [ex] president was hackedhe stated.

Watch (6min43s):

Wajngarten confirmed that former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) would have been the only one vaccinated against covid-19 in the United States. Bolsonaro and his 12-year-old daughter Laura were not vaccinated.

“So there is no reason that the president or anyone else in their family would have an interest or desire for any tampering.”he said.

The legal adviser highlighted the “potential president’s vaccination hack […] which would, in theory, contain a vaccine certificate on a day when the president was here in Brasília and the vaccine would have been in São Paulo.”

Wajngarten also signaled that the president did not access the government website or downloaded vaccination certificate.

“O [ex-] president never accessed, never knew the password or handled gov.br. And there was no request [de vacinação para entrada em outros países]. For the President of the Republic there is no requirement for any certificate. For countries that required any vaccine, either the president took the test before the trip or declined the invitation”said the lawyer.

The defense version disagrees with the PF investigation, which indicated that the former president and his former aide, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, issued a certificate of vaccination against covid through the ConectaSUS application, and for that reason they had “full science” the insertion of false data in the documentation. Here’s the full of the corporate report (6 MB).

According to the document, a user linked to Bolsonaro entered the platform to issue the certificates on 4 occasions. The former chief executive’s account was initially registered with Cid’s e-mail address, and was later changed to the address of then special advisor to the President of the Republic, Marcelo Costa Câmara, informed the PF.

Read below the 4 times that a user associated with Bolsonaro issued the vaccine certificate from ConectaSUS:

on December 22, 2022 at 8 am;

on December 27, 2022, at 2:19 pm;

on December 30, 2022, at 12:22 pm; It is

on March 14, 2023 at 8:15 am.

OPERATION VENIRE

On the morning of this Wednesday (May 3, 2023), the PF launched an operation to investigate an alleged fraud scheme in vaccination data for Bolsonaro and family members. In all, the corporation served 16 search and seizure warrants and 6 preventive arrest warrants, 1 in Rio de Janeiro and 5 in the federal capital.

Officers carried out searches and seizures at Bolsonaro’s house in Jardim Botânico, in Brasilia. The former president was at the residence at the time of the searches and his cell phone was seized.

the lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former assistant, was arrested. In addition to him, 5 other people were arrested. Read the names:

military police Max William, Bolsonaro’s security;

army military Sergio Cordeiro, Bolsonaro’s security;

army sergeant Luís Marcos dos Reis, Bolsonaro advisor;

Municipal Secretary of Government of Duque de Caxias (RJ), Joao Carlos Brecha ;

former army major Ailton Gonçalves Barros .

Operation Venire was launched in digital militia survey which is being processed by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) under the report of the minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In note (full – 174 KB), the PF reported that the changes to the cards took place from November 2021 to December 2022 and resulted in the “alteration of the truth about a legally relevant fact, that is, the condition of immunized against covid-19 of the beneficiaries”.

In response, Bolsonaro stated that “does not exist” tampering with his vaccination card and who never asked him for proof of immunization to “getting nowhere”. He said that his daughter Laura, 12 years old, was also not vaccinated against covid-19. According to him, only Michelle Bolsonaro took Janssen’s immunizer in the United States.

