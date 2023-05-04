By Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The scheme to falsify vaccination data against Covid-19 that was carried out for the benefit of former president Jair Bolsonaro and his daughter was created in 2021 by his then aide-de-camp, the lieutenant colonel of the Mauro Cid Army, to allow his wife, Gabriela Cid, to travel, according to the investigation report prepared by the Federal Police.

It was the cell phone messages from Cid, a kind of “handyman” and a trusted man of the former president arrested this Wednesday, that led the police to the alleged scheme.

The police were already monitoring his communications because the lieutenant colonel is being investigated for allegedly acting in the leak of a secret PF inquiry used by Bolsonaro in a false attempt to discredit the electronic voting machines. Cid is also one of those heard in the case of the illegal entry into Brazil of Saudi jewelry supposedly destined for Bolsonaro and his wife.

The investigation that surfaced this Wednesday shows that, still in October 2021, Cid made contact with the then presidential doctor, Ricardo Camarinha, asking if his wife could be included in the rule of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States among those exempt from taking the vaccine for having a heart murmur, and reveals that Gabriela wanted to go to the United States in December of that year.

With Camarinha’s refusal, Cid then seeks out Sergeant Luis Marcos dos Reis, his subordinate in order to help the Presidency, and asks for help to get a fake vaccination card for his wife.

With the help of his nephew, physician Farley Vinicius Alcântara, the sergeant obtained a vaccination card from the State of Goiás, filled with vaccination data — dates, type of vaccine and batch — copied from the card of a nurse in the city of Cabeceiras (GO ).

With the document in hand, Cid asks Second Sergeant Eduardo Alves for help in trying to enter the woman’s data in ConectSUS, the Ministry of Health system where it is possible to print international vaccination certificates.

The attempt, at the time, did not work because the false data were from Goiás and the insertion in the system was being made in Rio de Janeiro. Cid then asked reserve soldier Ailton Gonçalves Barros, arrested in the PF operation and a former candidate for state deputy for the PL, Bolsonaro’s party, for help.

Ailton helps Cid in the creation of another vaccination card in Duque de Caxias, where Gabriela’s data are entered by ConectSUS, with the help of Rio councilor Marcello Moraes Siciliano, the target of the search and seizure in the operation, and by city hall servant Camila Alves Soares.

The scheme opened by Cid in Duque de Caxias — then under the command of Bolsonarist mayor Washington Reis — was later used to insert false vaccination data for Cid himself and his three daughters and, at the end of 2022, for Jair Bolsonaro, his daughter 12 years old and his assistants Max Guilherme and Sérgio Cordeiro, both arrested in the PF operation.

Reuters could not reach Cid’s defense. Bolsonaro says he has not been vaccinated and denies having committed or requested any irregularity.

Max and Sérgio, who were already part of Bolsonaro’s security in the presidency, were kept among the positions to which former presidents are entitled, and went to the United States with Bolsonaro at the end of December, remaining in the country until March of this year. The country still requires a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 to enter North American soil.

Bolsonaro’s daughter left on December 28, two days before her father, and returned at the end of January.