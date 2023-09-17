Candidate for Mayor of São Paulo claims that the former president is a Democrat and reinforces alliance, but denies sponsorship

The mayor of São Paulo and candidate for re-election in 2024, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), said that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is not your political godfather, but a support for your candidacy “is walking” to come to fruition.

In an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulopublished on Saturday night (September 16, 2023), Nunes minimized the cases against the former president, such as the jewelry case and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) decision that made him ineligible for 8 years.

“What I noticed from President Bolsonaro was always a position of seriousness, of not being a person involved in wrong things, of being a correct person. I think President Bolsonaro’s support is very important, it is fundamental”, he stated.

In the opinion of the São Paulo native, “Bolsonaro is a Democrat”. He said he didn’t see “nothing he has done contrary to that. He is a man who was elected deputy by vote and became president. Or you will want to deny the Brazilian democratic system. We may like it or not, but he was elected”.

Nunes also said he did not feel threatened by the possibility of the former Chief Executive’s party launching its own candidate for the election.

The support of the state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who is allied with Bolsonaro, is uncertain. “He never spoke publicly, but no one ever asked him either”, he said, highlighting that there are affinities between them: “What he says is the following: ‘You will win, it will work, we need to continue working together’. I really like him, he has a similar style to mine. He is a thoughtful, focused guy, not an extremist.”