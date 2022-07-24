Brazilian Jaciara Carneiro, 48, has not lost an iota of the enthusiasm that led her to vote for Jair Bolsonaro. And she will do it again next October. “He is my candidate, the candidate of the family, of values. He is our only hope. All good people support him, ”she says during an exchange of messages on WhatsApp. This businesswoman who lives in the State of Bahia and has three children is a textbook Bolsonarist, part of that third of the electorate that maintains strong support for the far-right in the final stretch of a mandate marked by the pandemic, runaway inflation (11, 8% in 12 months), the institutional dismantling and a Brazil internationally noted for its environmental policy.

But the votes of hard-line Bolsonaristas like Mrs. Carneiro are insufficient for the 67-year-old retired military man to win re-election. He provokes the rejection of more than half of the voters, according to the polls. The president, who is often defined as a soldier with a mission entrusted by God, often warns: “Only God gets me out of that easy chair.” And lately he also insists that “this choice is not between left and right, but between good and evil.”

This Sunday Bolsonaro will make his candidacy official in Rio de Janeiro, next to Maracana. The mission is very uphill for him, according to the polls, and the precedents: the government parties, the ruling party, have lost all the democratic elections held in Latin America since 2018. Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 76, It has maintained a solid leadership in the polls for months. The same one that the judges removed from the race in 2018 and rehabilitated in 2021. An adversary that comes to the far-right as a glove for the speech with me or against me.

A demonstrator takes part in a protest in support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, in July 2022. Mateus Bonomi (Getty Images)

The current president’s strategy to turn that forecast around, and get a second term (and prevent Lula from a third), is based on two pillars: distributing public money, a lot of money, especially to the poor (priority for the leftist during their governments), and question the voting system.

Political scientist Talita Tanscheit maintains that Bolsonaro “is already sabotaging the electoral process because he knows he is going to lose. This will be a campaign focused not on extolling his government action, but on discrediting the result”.

The main novelty in recent weeks is that the Armed Forces have entered fully into the controversial issue of the electoral process. To appease Bolsonaro and try to deactivate a speech that undermines democracy, the Superior Electoral Court invited the military to participate in the control of the process. It turns out that the uniformed men have begun to make suggestions – including some considered in line with the president’s unproven theses – and he took the glove to ask them to participate in the recount.

For Tanscheit, “the military have become allies of the president in his campaign and legitimize his speech. The key is whether the result will be accepted.” In this sense, the recent examples of Colombia and Chile have enormous weight. The defeated candidates, both from the extreme right, did not take long to publicly admit the result and congratulate the winners.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Brazilian Army Commander General Marco Antonio Freire Gomes in April 2022. Mateus Bonomi (Getty Images)

In the last elections, Bolsonaro masterfully took advantage of, as before his admired Donald Trump, the advantage of being despised by the establishment as the most extravagant candidate on the menu. Now, and again emulating the former president of the United States, the one known as Trump of the tropics He has been preparing the ground for months before a hypothetical defeat. The fear of the opponents is that the retired captain does not recognize the result, mobilizes his followers and, in the worst of the speculated scenarios, the matter ends violently, in the style of the assault on the Capitol.

On September 7, the 199th anniversary of Brazil’s independence from Portugal, the far-right Bolsonaro gathered his supporters in São Paulo. Carneiro was there, arriving from Bahia with her husband and other Bolsonaro couples, to listen to him live. Before the crowd, the president threatened to ignore the decisions of a Supreme Court judge who for months was his black beast. He now shares the title of the most hated with the president of the Superior Electoral Court.

The businesswoman Carneiro is convinced that four years ago Bolsonaro was elected in the first round, not in the second. “In 2018 there was fraud, we have documents. What happens is that we won again in the second round”, she proclaims, before adding that President Bolsonaro “would accept a fair, honest, correct result”.

Protest in support of gun rights and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, in July 2022. Mateus Bonomi (Getty Images)

The Bolsonaristas have created a narrative, which they frantically spread on social networks, in which they are the champions of democracy and the rest, including the Supreme Court and the electoral authorities, the coup plotters. When the businesswoman from Bahia is asked if she fears acts of violence, she replies: “Acts of violence, us? Noooo, that’s on the opposite side, most of them are unscrupulous violent.” Just days before, a supporter of the president shot dead a member of Lula’s party who was celebrating his birthday at a party.

One of the most repeated questions in the Brazilian press is: “Will there be a coup?” The answer is never short. At the moment the idea prevails that Bolsonaro can sow chaos and confusion, but that the Armed Forces will not accompany him on a coup adventure. Another thing is the retired generals who surround him or whisper in his ear. One of them is emerging as the number two of the candidacy despite the fact that there is pressure for Bolsonaro to choose a woman to alleviate the enormous rejection he provokes among the female voters.

That Bolsonaro criticizes electronic ballot boxes and casts doubt on the voting system in general is not new, he has been repeating it for years, although it is the same system that has given him and three of his sons one elected position after another. The Bolsonaro clan is strategically distributed. The patriarch, in the Planalto Palace. Flavio, the eldest son, known in the family as 01, is a federal senator; Carlos, 02, the great digital strategist, state deputy in Rio, and Eduardo, 03, the nexus with the Spanish party Vox, Steve Bannon and the rest of the national-populist international, is a federal deputy for São Paulo.

Although the pre-electoral climate, fueled by the constant polls, settled in Brazil practically the day that Lula returned to the political arena after spending time in jail -the convictions that separated him from the race in 2018 were annulled-, there are almost three months left for the first round, on October 2. Lula takes 19 points from him, according to the latest Datafolha. But, as 2018 demonstrated, sometimes there is a surprise.

Election advertising in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in July 2022. RICARDO MORAES (REUTERS)

Last Monday, Bolsonaro received the foreign ambassadors in Brasilia to share with them unfounded suspicions about the upcoming elections. Since Brazil launched electronic ballot boxes 25 years ago, not a single relevant fraud has been detected. But he doubts it. Before getting into the matter, he referred to the last elections: “I was elected President of the Republic spending less than a million dollars and from a hospital bed.”

His electoral victory was unexpected. After all, he was an irrelevant deputy who had not shed a single law in three decades, he was only famous for his nostalgia for the dictatorship, his homophobia and outbursts. Lula da Silva was in jail. The stab inflicted by a madman seriously injured Bolsonaro and removed him from the debates. And he knew how to capitalize on the anger of those who were fed up with lifelong politics and the hatred unleashed against the left when it was discovered that, like other parties, it was corrupt and stole from the common fund.

But life on the cusp of power is tough. And when Bolsonaro saw his position in danger due to the outrage caused by his negligent posture and contempt for science —and the dead— in the pandemic, he unapologetically allied himself with the old policy that he reviled so much to reach the Presidency. Those parliamentary groups without ideology that offer their support to the highest bidder. They guarantee his survival in office and with them and with the opposition he has obtained a stream of money —7,500 million dollars (about 7,344 million euros)— to alleviate the inflation that is preying on the most disadvantaged. Thanks to the legislative juggling that Brazilian parliamentarians are so fond of, the measure went ahead despite the tax ceiling. And with great support. Let’s see which parliamentarian who is seeking re-election votes against economic aid for millions of poor people in the midst of the crisis. The hole in the public accounts will have to be managed by the next president.

The program formerly known as Bolsa Familia, which Bolsonaro renamed Auxilio Brasil to disassociate it from Lula’s Workers’ Party, will increase significantly in amount and reach more families, there will be extra aid to buy gas and truck drivers will receive a gasoline check. Measures that expire, in principle, on December 31, the day before the winner of the elections takes office.

A supporter of Jair Bolsonaro wears a mask with the face of the Brazilian president, in May 2020 in Brasilia. Andressa Anholete (Getty Images)

Along the way since he was elected president, Bolsonaro has lost the support of many evangelical women —scared by his lack of empathy with the 600,000 deaths from the coronavirus and the growing ease of buying weapons that end up killing their children—, of many of those who trusted him to undertake long-deferred reforms to liberalize the economy or from the middle classes who gave him a vote of confidence and now blame him for the dire economic situation.

A while after answering the questions, the Carneiro businesswoman sends another three WhatsApp messages. She forwards as many other Bolsonaro campaign ads on networks with a long list of taxes that she has reduced or eliminated since he came to power. An unexpected triumph that he owes to this businesswoman and to 57 million other Brazilians.

