The tension continues to rise in Brazil after the presidential elections on Sunday that gave victory to the leftist candidate Lula da Silva. To the ominous silence of Jair Bolsonaro, who has not made any declaration of his defeat, are added the roadblocks by groups of truckers related to the far-right leader. The multiplication of protests, even causing friction with neighboring Paraguay, has infuriated the Superior Electoral Court, which has ordered the Police and the Army to lift the barricades and clear the roads. The fear of a shortage in gas stations is growing among the population while twenty of the twenty-seven States of the country have seen some of their main communication routes collapsed. The carriers consider that Lula’s victory is a fraud, in line with the mantra spread by the outgoing president himself during the electoral campaign, in the sense that his defeat would only be possible through manipulation.

Some observers are beginning to believe that Bolsonaro’s prolonged silence is intended to heat up the atmosphere, in addition to generating fear and uncertainty about the immediate future of Brazil. No one knows if the hours he spends locked up in his residence, where he has received a small group of ministers since Sunday night, are used to search with his advisers for the slightest argument with which to support a fraud complaint. . The problem is that even his chancellors are gradually recognizing defeat. Only his son Flavio made a timid appeal to the outburst on Monday by asking the voters of his father to “raise” their heads.

The behavior of the outgoing head of government is not very far from that of his admired Donald Trump. The difference is that the former US president came out from minute one to denounce a false electoral fraud and anger his supporters, while the Latin American leader has chosen to let the ball roll alone. Two hours after confirming his fall at the polls by less than two million votes difference over Lula, the government palace turned off the lights and since then his main tenant has neither spoken nor been seen. It is the first time in the history of an election in Brazil that the losing candidate does not make official statements, especially in the case of the head of government. The political situation in Brazil also bears a certain resemblance to that of the United States in terms of balance of power, although in the Latin American case it is more acute. The new president is facing states that will mostly be in the hands of the right. Bolsonaro’s liberals also have more seats (99) than the Workers’ Party (80) in the Chamber of Deputies and the same is true in the Senate: 14 Bolsonaro seats compared to 9 for Lula’s party.

In the Workers’ Party team, they practically take it for granted that Bolsonaro will not stage the transfer of powers when his leader assumes the presidency on January 1. The same was done by Trump, who left Joe Biden alone in his swearing-in as the new White House tenant. In fact, the secret services had to deactivate the nuclear briefcase and go to his mansion to look for it, since the Republican did not even deliver it to put it in the hands of Biden. It remains to be seen now how much support Bolsonaro has and if in that he also copies Donald Trump, who maintains a not inconsiderable power among the Republicans. In fact, among the candidates of this party who are running for the midterm elections on the 8th in the US, those who still believe that Trump was the victim of a trap at the polls stand out.

Several Brazilian ministers and senior officials have already recognized Lula’s victory. The new president’s spokesman, Edinho Silva, declared this morning that his team has begun talks with the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, for the government transition. Silva explained that the minister “has shown himself willing to lead” this process and has highlighted his “republican and democratic” attitude. “We believe that the dialogue will prosper and that we can start the transition in the next few days. A peaceful, mature and adult transition, especially since the elections are over and what is at stake today is Brazil and the interests of the Brazilian population,” stressed the leftist spokesman, before asking that the incidents on the roads not affect the dialogue. Silva added that the trucker blockades arise from the most radical sectors of Bolsonaroism, while “the majority sentiment, including the parties and leaders that make up the Bolsonaro government, sends us signals of building dialogue.”

Where the words of the new spokesman do not seem to have found an echo is on the border with Paraguay. A driver caught in a roadblock has gotten out of his car and fired several shots into the air. Dozens of truckers and motorists have run or hidden under their vehicles amid scenes of panic that have ended when the Paraguayan National Police has arrested the shooter, a lawyer who confessed that his intention was not to hurt anyone.

Thousands of Brazilians have flocked to gas stations since last night, especially in border areas and on the beltways of large capitals, fearing that they will run out of supply if the transporters continue the protests. There are 20 States that register almost three hundred blockades this Tuesday, before which the president of the Supreme Electoral Court has taken action. Alexandre de Moraes has ordered the “immediate clearance of the roads” occupied “illicitly” under penalty of a penalty of 100,000 reais (about 20,000 euros) for each hour of blockade that occurs after this coming midnight.

Moraes already warned Bolsonaro in the final days of the campaign to stop sowing doubts about the possible illegality of the elections. Since yesterday, his task has been to ensure that the post-election scenario does not get out of control. Among other objectives, his department tries to prevent the infiltration of officials and members of Bolsonarism in institutions and security forces that could alter the political and social life of Brazil. In a clear example of the objectives of the far-right movement, this past morning hundreds of people staged a protest in the capital to request the intervention of the Army against Lula’s arrival at the presidential palace.

The magistrate has charged against the Federal Highway Police, understanding that “it has not fulfilled its constitutional and legal task” and it is not ruled out that its director, Silvinei Vasques, will end up dismissed. He has also contacted the outgoing Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, to order the Attorney General’s Office and the commanders of the Military Police in the 27 States of the country to take “the pertinent measures” to quell the protests. Torres has assured through social networks that “minute by minute” the course of the blockades is being monitored and that he has ordered to reinforce the police forces. The Prosecutor’s Office, for its part, collects information on each security deployment to “investigate the possible facilitation” of the police to the mobilizations of the carriers.