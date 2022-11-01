One day after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was elected president Jair Bolsonaro remained silent while Brazil remained semi-paralyzed with hundreds of roadblocks across the country orchestrated by truckers who do not accept the defeat of the right-wing leader.

Lula won Sunday’s elections with 50.9 percent of the vote, compared to 49.1 percent for Bolsonaro and, 24 hours after the final result was known, the current president, who aspired to re-election, had not yet ruled on the result.

The president’s silence keeps the country and the world in suspense, since during the campaign he threatened to only accept the result of the polls if he considered that the elections had been transparent.

The only one close to the head of state or high official who has spoken about the result had been the senator Flavio Bolsonaroeldest son of the president, who thanked the support of his father’s voters and pointed out that they are not going to “give up” on Brazil, through a message posted on Twitter.

Faced with Bolsonaro’s silence, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, president of the Workers’ Party (PT), the formation led by Lula, said that if there is no statement from the president within 48 hours, they will unilaterally initiate the transition process. “By law we have 48 hours to start that (the transition), to organize ourselves and then talk with the government,” said the PT leader.

Meanwhile, on his first day as president-elect, Lula held a series of meetings and conversations with leaders and personalities from around the world.

Lula cements the rise of the left in the region.

His friend Alberto Fernandezpresident of Argentina, traveled to São Paulo to personally congratulate him and, after meeting with the former trade unionist, confirmed that the gaucho country will be the first to be visited by Lula after his election, and said that it could even happen before his inauguration.

The progressive leader also held telephone conversations with the president of the United States, Joe Bidenwho highlighted the “strength of democratic institutions” in Brazil, and with the leaders of France, Emmanuel Macron, and Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, as well as with the German Foreign Minister, Olaf Scholz.

In addition, he received calls from the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa; the president of that country, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa; the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petrowith whom he agreed to maintain a “solid relationship” in defense of the Amazon.

Since Sunday night, Bolsonaro truckers began to block several roads in protest at the victory of the progressive leader, which they consider to be the product of fraud.

According to data from the Highway Police, some 250 blockades have been recorded, several of which affect border areas in the south and north of the country and which affected 20 of the 27 states of the nation.

Lula acknowledged in his victory speech that will govern “in a very difficult situation” and emphasized the need to reestablish “the unity” of Brazilians.

Analysts explain that Lula will have to expand the “legitimacy” of the government and incorporate sectors outside his project.

Congress, which moved to the right on October 2 with the election of conservatives and allies of Bolsonaro, may offer him stronger opposition than he has previously faced.

Another challenge will be the economy. Although it shows signs of improvement, with growth, less inflation and more employment, it is far from the prosperity that Lula achieved at the beginning of the century and faces a world at risk of a global recession. If they are not met, expectations could turn into a boomerang, analysts agree.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP