The former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro greets his supporters, this Thursday at a hospital in São Paulo, after receiving a medical discharge. Sebastiao Moreira (EFE)

Brazilian Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, who for four years was Jair Bolsonaro’s private secretary, has declared to the police that, after the electoral defeat, the still president met with the military leadership to consult them about a possible coup d’état, according to reports. published this Thursday the UOL digital medium. The information also maintains that the then president received from an advisor a draft coup decree that outlined the path to call new elections and imprison political opponents. These confessions, which for now the police have neither confirmed nor denied Bolsonaro, would be part of the collaboration agreement with justice recently reached by the military man.

UOL information maintains that Cid told the police that he witnessed both the meeting with the advisor who delivered the coup decree and the meeting with the military leaders. He also adds that the commander of the Navy was the only one among the members of the leadership of the Armed Forces present who openly expressed his support for the maneuvers to prevent the legitimate winner of the elections, the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from governing.

Former President Bolsonaro is disqualified from running in elections for the next eight years, a ruling he has appealed. The hearing to analyze the appeal begins this Friday. In parallel, he is investigated in a long string of cases. In the investigation opened by the coup attempt on January 8, he is identified as the alleged instigator of the attack against the headquarters of the three powers carried out by thousands of his followers. The first trials, held last week, ended in sentences of between 17 and 14 years in prison.

The former private secretary is the weakest flank of former President Bolsonaro. He lived with him on a daily basis throughout his term; he was the man in charge of accompanying him at all hours and bringing him his mobile phone.

Cid agreed to sign a awarded awarda —a controversial instrument of collaboration with justice— after spending four months in prison accused of falsifying the vaccination records of his family and that of President Bolsonaro. The day after the judge accepted the collaboration agreement, Cid was released from prison. Forced to wear an electronic ankle bracelet and other restrictions, he has settled in a military residence in Brasilia and continues to receive his salary of 5,000 euros per month.

The soldier was among the handful of collaborators who accompanied the former president during his three-month stay in Florida once his term ended. Cid is also accused of complicity in the goings-on of his former boss to, first, keep some very expensive jewelry given by the royal family of Saudi Arabia on an official visit and then sell them.

According to the story of Bolsonaro’s private secretary, he received a draft decree to perpetrate a breach of the constitutional order in a meeting with his main advisor on international affairs, Felipe Martins, who attended with a constitutional lawyer and a priest.

