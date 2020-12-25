Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, in Brasilia. UESLEI MARCELINO / Reuters

While the whole world dreams of the vaccine as the only solution to get out of the nightmare in which it lives, President Bolsonaro publicly mocks it. Just as at the beginning he laughed at the epidemic saying that it was just a “flu” that has already cost about 200,000 fatalities, now he laughs at the vaccine with his usual sadism that seems to enjoy the pain of people. He has just said that “there will not be enough vaccine for everyone.” That it is not necessary because “the epidemic is ending.” Don’t you understand that the whole world is worried because the second wave of covid 19 has already arrived …