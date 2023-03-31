By Victor Pinheiro and Bruna Cabral

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro took advantage of his return to Brazil this Thursday to spread misinformation on social media, while lawmakers waged a war of versions over the politician’s arrival in the country after three months in the United States. United.

Bolsonarist militants shared videos of old events in support of the former president as if they had been recorded today in Brasilia, where Bolsonaro landed in the morning.

This is the case, for example, of a video circulating on TikTok with the hashtags “papai arrived on a trip” and “Bolsonaro returned”, but which shows an act held in Porto Velho (RO) on the holiday of September 7, 2022. The recording has accumulated hundreds of thousands of views in different publications on the social network.

On Twitter, a video of Bolsonaro riding a motorcycle in Chapecó (SC) in June 2021 was published this morning with the caption “dad arrived”. The recording had accumulated nearly 60,000 views as of this afternoon.

Reuters Fact Check checked a video posted on Facebook that, on the eve of Bolsonaro’s return to Brazil, said that a “grandstand” was being set up to receive the former president. The images are from an electoral campaign act in Cuiabá, in September, organized by another candidate. The video received over 150,000 views.

In all three cases, the report was able to identify the original videos through an image search based on excerpts from the recordings. Plaques, flags and monuments are also elements that help to identify the places where the recordings were made.

On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the terms “real president” and “legitimate president” were used by some Bolsonaro supporters to celebrate his return to Brazil – an insinuation that the last elections were rigged, despite there being no indication of irregularity. .

Throughout his term, Bolsonaro questioned the Brazilian electoral system several times without presenting evidence of the alleged irregularities. Because of such statements, the former president became the target of an open investigation by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

DISPUTE OF NARRATIVES

The reception of Bolsonaro in Brasília was the subject of a dispute over narratives between supporters of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the former president.

Federal deputy Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ) stated that “Bolsonaro returned mobilizing crowds, as always”, while also deputy Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) said that there was “a crowd” waiting for the former president in front of the headquarters of the PL in the federal capital. Influencer Kim Paim wrote on Twitter that “half of Brasilia stopped” to see Bolsonaro.

The Minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat, Alexandre Padilha, said that the reception organized by Bolsonaro supporters “flopou” (“failed”), the same term used on social networks by federal deputies Talíria Petrone (PSOL-RJ), Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) and Érika Kokay (PT-DF).

Reuters sought out the Military Police of the Federal District to find out if the corporation made an estimate of the number of people who went to receive Bolsonaro at the Brasília airport and at the headquarters of the PL, but did not receive an immediate response.