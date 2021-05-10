The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, during an event with his followers, this Sunday in Brasilia. UESLEI MARCELINO / Reuters

President Jair Bolsonaro appears these days more nervous and aggressive than ever. He has once again threatened a coup and has even set in motion Abin, the Brazilian intelligence agency, to investigate governors and mayors, according to a magazine. Crusoé. Some senators, probably close to Bolsonaro, have already begun to filter that the Parliamentary Investigation Commission (CPI), which is investigating him for handling the pandemic, is not going to reach any conclusion, as has happened so many times. If that turns out to be true, it would be a triumph for Bolsonaro. It would be his passport for reelection next year.

He and his troops have understood that this time it is not just any CPI investigating a case of political corruption. Is much more. This time it is about investigating and judging a president who has turned the country into a cemetery with his policy of denying the epidemic, making fun of the vaccine and ignoring the recommendations of science and medicine that they would have avoided. thousands of deaths.

In fact, never has a natural catastrophe left so many orphans and so many families broken forever. No. This time it is not a question of one more ICC than those that usually end in nothing, but of seriously investigating the thousands of deaths that could have been saved without the denialist policy of the president.

These are not victims of war. It’s much worse. It is a massacre produced not only by an invisible virus but also by the blindness of a president who dedicated himself to denying the seriousness of the epidemic in favor of his personal interests. I do not know if Brazilians are aware that the epidemic is not the result of a fatality of fate but also of the coldness and taste for the death of the head of state. This time the politicians, who have in their hands thousands of evidence against Bolsonaro for his responsibility for the victims of the pandemic, must abandon their usual political commitments or they will go down in history as accomplices in a massacre.

Everything has a limit even in politics when it comes to saving lives. To mock death on this occasion is to become accomplices of a genocide. Saving the president, investigated as responsible for a massacre, would represent the greatest political discredit in the modern history of the country, since there are moments like this that require courage to punish injustice. If the Senate politicians, who will not lack evidence of the murderous conduct of those who should watch over the lives of the people, end up giving a victory to the person responsible for so much death and allow him to be re-elected, they will end up with their names engraved in stone as shame for future generations.

Do not the senators see that the president has not in a single moment felt the impulse to visit a hospital where people die asphyxiated by lack of oxygen and has not even accepted the responsibility of his position? He has not been able to show solidarity with the population that gave him the vote to watch over his destiny.

If ICC senators do not really investigate the responsibility of the president, they will have humiliated and betrayed an entire country. The shadows of those thousands of dead and those that can still be avoided by removing from power those who challenge those who continue to bet on life will end up forever disturbing the dreams of the ICC senators.

Brazil does not need a president who gives people weapons and destroys their rich environmental heritage, but who has the defense of life as a priority. It needs a president who is sensitive to the pain of those most exposed to danger and who is capable of winning the war of hatred and lies, today as dangerous as a new deadly virus.

Brazil urgently needs a president who knows how to open new horizons of hope for a people that already carries on their shoulders so much death and so much poverty and injustice due to the degradation of politicians who work more for their own benefit and their families than to create possibilities. of a better life. Brazil needs a leader who will prevent millions of families from enduring hunger, while witnessing the waste of politicians who so often seem blind and mute in the face of the martyrdom to which a country is being subjected.

Politicians, if they let the president go free, will find themselves more than ever in a terrible dilemma that could lead to a greater tragedy than the one the country is already experiencing. The Senate ICC, which has just started investigating possible crimes perpetrated during the war against the pandemic, doesn’t even need months of work. The tests are in the sunlight and everyone knows about them.

If the ICC were to end, as even some senators predict, saving a president who in the eyes of the world has made himself unworthy and dangerous to lead the country, we would be facing one of the most tragic farces, and the world of politics and justice will end up more humiliated and discredited than they already are.

The Brazil that today suffers, for the moment in silence, a tragedy that has largely been prevented, will tomorrow be able to stand against politicians incapable of living up to their destiny.

