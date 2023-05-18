Main opposition party helped in the approval even with the contrary orientation of the bench in the Chamber; another 59 rejected

O PL of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) helped in the approval of the urgency regime of the proposal of the country’s new fiscal framework in the Chamber on the afternoon of Wednesday (17.May.2023). Despite the opposite orientation of the bench to the proposal of the economic team of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), 29 congressmen from the party supported the measure. Another 59 rejected, while 11 abstained.

Another party linked to the former president, the Republicans gave the full bench for approval, with all 40 deputies present in the session voting yes for urgency. In addition to the PL, only the benches of Novo and the Psol-Rede federation voted against.

In all, 367 deputies were in favor and 102 against the request. The urgency vote, in practice, works as a thermometer of the receptivity of the proposal. With the approval, the analysis of the text is accelerated and it can be voted directly in plenary.

The forecast of the rapporteur, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), is to vote on the merits of the text next Wednesday (May 24). Afterwards, it goes to the Senate, where it should have a PSD rapporteur.

Read the PL deputies who voted in favor of the request:

Read how each deputy voted. Click on column headings to reorder:

Read how each party voted in the urgent request for the new fiscal framework: