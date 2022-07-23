The PL, the party of President Jair Bolsonaro, began broadcasting this Saturday, 23, political ads on YouTube promoting the image of the Chief Executive. The most broadcast format, lasting just six seconds and which has already reached between 900,000 and 1 million people, shows him kissing First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and her daughter Laura, who wears a military uniform. Strategists from Bolsonaro’s campaign are trying to bring him closer to women, the public with the greatest rejection of the chief executive, according to surveys.

In all videos, a caption asks the viewer not to skip the ad. “It’s for the good of Brazil”, says the text, which still displays a QR Code that redirects to the website of the acronym, still offline. In different formats, the ads also show the president at religious events, praying alongside religious leaders and rescue archive images when Bolsonaro was still active in the Army.

The background music is “capitão do povo”, sung by the country duo Mateus and Cristiano, who had been introduced to Bolsonaro in May, in São Paulo. The former Minister of Defense Braga Netto and businessman Luciano Hang were also present at this meeting.

The PL movement takes place a day before the party convention that formalizes Bolsonaro’s candidacy for the presidency. On this first day, the legend has already spent BRL 27,500 on 15 different contents.

The PT, in turn, started running its advertisements six days ago. The acronym broadcasts a video that shows the political contrasts in Brazil and proposes former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as the answer to extremism in the country. So far, BRL 55,000 has been spent on 12 different ads.

Unlike the PL, the PT gives little preference to São Paulo and bets on Rio de Janeiro as the main place to reach the public with the ads. Of the total of R$ 55 thousand, R$ 35 thousand were spent in the State. Bolsonaro’s party, so far, has chosen São Paulo as the biggest preference at this time. R$5,000 of the R$27,500 were spent there.

Google allows those who run political ads on its platform to target messages by geographic location, age and gender and contextual targeting options such as ad placement, themes and keywords across websites, apps, pages and videos. It is not allowed to use any other type of targeting in election ads.