By Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro’s mother, Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro, has died at the age of 94, the president said on social media on Friday, adding that he was anticipating his return to Brazil and interrupting his international visit to Suriname and the United States. Guyana.

“With regret the passing of my dear mother. May God welcome you in his infinite goodness. At this moment I prepare to return to Brazil”, wrote the president on Twitter along with the publication of a video with several images of him next to his mother.

Bolsonaro’s mother lived in Eldorado Paulista, in the Vale do Ribeira region, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, where Bolsonaro spent his childhood until he joined the Military Academy of Agulhas Negras.

She was admitted to a hospital in the city of Registro, in the same region.

In August of last year, Bolsonaro visited his mother in Vale do Ribeira and, at the time, said that she no longer recognized him and that he had been experiencing health problems. The president also admitted that it might be the last time he saw her.

The president visited Suriname on Thursday and this Friday he was supposed to go to Guyana where he would have a meeting with the president of that country, Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

