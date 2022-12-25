The Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, said this Sunday, the 25th, that the Federal Police was called in to monitor the investigations by the Civil Police of the Federal District into the bomb set up on Estrada Parque Aeroporto, close to Brasília International Airport, in the first protest of a member of the government of Jair Bolsonaro about the incident.

In a publication on social networks, Torres stated that the Ministry of Justice officiated the PF to monitor the investigations and “within the scope of its competence, adopt the necessary measures regarding the artifact found yesterday (24) in Brasília”.

The minister also added that “it is important that we await the official conclusions, for the due accountability”.

Almost 24 hours after the discovery of the explosive in Brasilia, President Jair Bolsonaro published a video wishing his followers a merry Christmas, but did not comment on the attempted terrorist act in Brasilia on the social network.

On Saturday night, the 24th, the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) arrested the man suspected of having set up the explosive. The object was found beside the roadway, on the lawn of a median site.

According to the Police, the 54-year-old man is a businessman who traveled from Pará to Brasília to participate in demonstrations in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). With him, two shotguns, a rifle, two revolvers, three pistols, hundreds of ammunition, camouflage uniforms and five other explosive emulsions were seized.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found and arrested in an apartment in Sudoeste, in the central region of the Federal District – he confessed that he intended to explode the device at Juscelino Kubitschek airport. The businessman was charged with illegally possessing and carrying weapons, ammunition and explosives and a crime against the democratic rule of law.

Political class reverberates terrorist threat in Brasilia

Parliamentarians and political leaders condemned the attempted terrorist act in the federal capital. Members of the future government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and figures not aligned with the PT, but opposed to President Jair Bolsonaro reiterated that the act was terrorism and asked for punishment in the case.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (REDE-AP) shared images of the materials seized by the Civil Police of the DF, one of which shows the alleged suspect. “That was with the TERRORIST who tried to blow up a bomb at Brasilia airport on Christmas Eve. In a moment of union, they want death! Another member of anti-democratic camps. It’s not patriotism, it’s CRIME, it’s violence, it’s hate. There will be no lack of jail for them !! ”, he wrote.

Future Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT) stated that “Coupism and arms terrorism should and will be treated as crimes by justice”, pointing out that “Our state is democratic”.

“The attempted explosion near Brasília airport is unacceptable! It is necessary to give a quick and firm response to terrorist attacks so that they do not escalate further. Brazil cannot become a place of war and attacks encouraged by extremist minorities,” said Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ).

Federal deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP) accused President Jair Bolsonaro of being “the intellectual mastermind of the attack” for fueling “political hatred”. “A terrorist attack was prevented yesterday, in Brasilia, when a criminal tried to plant a bomb near the airport. The intellectual mastermind of the attack is Bolsonaro – which is why, of course, it went wrong – who fuels political hatred. All of them must be arrested. Merry Christmas!”

Other congressmen and political leaders followed the narrative of the future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), who stated earlier that the Bolsonarist camps in front of the barracks had become “incubators for terrorists”.

João Amoêdo, former presidential candidate for NOVO, wrote that Dino is “absolutely correct” in saying that Bolsonarist camps have become “incubators of terrorism”. “Anti-democratic demonstrations are criminal and must be treated as such, and cannot be confused with the right to freedom of expression.”

Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) stated that “the patriotic-terrorist cell that has been fed in Bolsonarist camps has become a time bomb and threatens the safety of all”, congratulating the Civil Police for the action. Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ) wrote that “It is past time to put an end to this HQ of the coup, this seed of horror in front of the Army!”.