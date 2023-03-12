The list of gifts received by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) even includes swimming trunks. The curious item is part of the collection of 19,470 products given by supporters, artists and foreign authorities to the then president from 2019 to 2022.

The complete list appears in a request for the Access to Information Law made at the end of last year, to which the Power360 had access.

Here are the full documents with the complete list of the collection:

At the end of the term, the president can take all gifts of a private nature. According to the government, most of the items were donated to the Union. The textual and audiovisual (archival) collection was donated to the National Archive. The bibliographic, to the National Library Foundation.

The most significant set of gifts (museological) was under Bolsonaro’s custody.

