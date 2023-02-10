Former President Jair Bolsonaro is still in Florida, in the United States, giving lectures. The next one will be Saturday (11), at the evangelical Church of All Nations, in Boca Raton, at 4 pm (local time). The event will be broadcast at the academy of jiu-jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie, in New York. The “big meeting” will be broadcast live on a big screen, informs a story on the former president’s Instagram.

In Florida, the event is organized by the Yes Brazil group and, to participate, you have to pay between 10 and 50 dollars, including non-lap children. This will be Bolsonaro’s third lecture. The last one was last week, in Miami, promoted by the ultraconservative organization Turning Point USA.

Renzo Gracie is known as a disseminator of fake news against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the PT. The fighter is a member of the Gracie family, the most traditional in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and has a history of controversy. In September of last year, Renzo got into a fight with a man in a New York subway station. The confusion started after the man complained that the Brazilian was speaking Portuguese. The man allegedly accused Gracie of badmouthing him in another language. Renzo immobilized the assailant and made him apologize for the attack.

In 2019, Renzo accepted the invitation of the then Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, to be an ambassador for Brazilian tourism. A month after becoming ambassador, Renzo became involved in a diplomatic issue with France. In a video, the fighter called the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron, a “clown” and said he had a “chicken neck”. The fighter also called the president’s wife, Brigitte, a “dragon”.

Bolsonaro visa

Recently, President Lula met with the newly appointed US Ambassador to Brasilia, Elizabeth Frawley Bagley. On the occasion, federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), who accompanied the president at the meeting, delivered a letter to try to block Bolsonaro’s change of immigration status, which is awaiting a change in the status of the visa from diplomatic to tourist.

The deputy argues that the former president intends to carry out paid professional activities in the country and not just do tourism. The parliamentarian also questions whether Bolsonaro completed the full cycle of vaccination against Covid-19, a requirement for entry into the American country.